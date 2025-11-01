Boston hosts Houston in non-conference matchup

Houston Rockets (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Houston meet in non-conference action.

Boston finished 61-21 overall with a 28-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics averaged 26.1 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

Houston went 52-30 overall with a 23-18 record on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game last season, 16.7 from the free-throw line and 38.1 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press