Cleveland plays conference foe Atlanta

By AP News

Atlanta Hawks (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Atlanta square off on Sunday.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 8.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 29.6 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Sam Merrill: day to day (hip), Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Jarrett Allen: day to day (hand).

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

