San Antonio plays Phoenix on 5-game win streak

By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (5-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Phoenix.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference games last season. The Suns shot 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 28.6 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Dillon Brooks: out (groin).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

