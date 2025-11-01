Skip to main content
Memphis takes on Toronto for non-conference showdown

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors take on the Memphis Grizzlies in non-conference play.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall a season ago while going 18-23 at home. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 35.4 from deep.

Memphis went 48-34 overall a season ago while going 22-19 on the road. The Grizzlies gave up 116.9 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), GG Jackson: day to day (illness), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

