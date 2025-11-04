Skip to main content
Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

By AP News

Miami Heat (3-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets take on Miami.

Denver went 50-32 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 120.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.9 last season.

Miami went 37-45 overall a season ago while going 18-23 on the road. The Heat averaged 26.4 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

