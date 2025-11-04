Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lakers face the Spurs on 4-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (5-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6-2, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 112.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 113.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.7 last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Austin Reaves: day to day (groin), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: day to day (leg), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Dylan Harper: out (calf), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.