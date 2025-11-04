Lakers face the Spurs on 4-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (5-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6-2, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 112.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 113.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.7 last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Austin Reaves: day to day (groin), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: day to day (leg), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Dylan Harper: out (calf), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press