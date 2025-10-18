Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dequan Finn passes for 2 touchdowns and runs for 2 more as Miami (Ohio) beats Eastern Michigan 44-30

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Jordan Brunson rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 44-30 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Miami took advantage of good field position in the second half with two touchdown drives to build a 35-14 lead. An Eli Blakey interception set up Miami at its own 38 and the RedHawks scored six plays later on Finn’s keeper. Miami’s next possession began at the 45-yard line after a 15-yard punt return.

After Eastern cut it to 37-22 with 9:07 to play, the RedHawks used nine consecutive rushing plays to take a three-score lead.

Finn was 13 of 22 for 159 yards passing, and he carried it 10 times for 58 yards. D’Shawntae Jones added 66 yards rushing and a score as Miami (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) totaled 295 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Noah Kim threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns for Eastern Michigan (2-6, 1-3, but he was intercepted two times. Harold Mack had six catches for 179 yards and two scores, and Nick Devereaux also had two touchdown grabs.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.