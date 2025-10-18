Skip to main content
Bass-Sulpizio accounts for 3 TDs as Cornell notches first win, 30-20 over Bucknell

By AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Bass-Sulpizio accounted for three touchdowns and Cornell rushed for 232 yards to secure its first win of the season, 30-20 over Bucknell on Saturday.

Bass-Sulpizio was 14 of 22 for 164 yards, with 36 on the ground. The Big Red (1-4) were led by Jordan Triplett, who tallied 107 yards on 22 attempts on the ground. John McAuliffe added another 89 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Despite taking a 7-3 lead from a Logan Bush rushing touchdown with 11:30 left in the second quarter, the Bison (4-4) were shut out until 5:28 in the fourth.

In that span, Bass-Sulpizio scored on 8-yard and 12-yard rushing touchdowns, and connected with Ryder Kurtz on a 30-yard touchdown to take a 30-7 lead with 9:15 remaining in the fourth.

Chris Dietrich was 19-of-32 passing for 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Bucknell.

The win gives Cornell a 45-16 advantage in the all-time series, which dates to 1888.

