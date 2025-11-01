Reno’s 2 TD passes, Daal’s long scoring run lead Yale over Columbia 24-10

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dante Reno threw two touchdown passes, Billy Daal broke loose for an 81-yard score, and Yale defeated Columbia 24-10 on Saturday.

A 7-yard TD throw to Jaxton Santiago gave Yale (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League) a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Reno and Santiago combined on a 71-yard catch-and-run that set up Reno’s 7-yard score to Nico Brown.

Columbia (1-6, 0-4) cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime with Chase Goodwin’s 7-yard TD pass to Titus Evans but Noah Piper’s 40-yard field goal and Daal’s TD run extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-7 after three quarters.

Daal’s TD run was the longest for Yale since Deshawn Salter’s 82-yard score against Cornell in 2017.

Reno was 16 of 25 for 179 yards. Josh Pitsenberger rushed for 132 yards on 25 carries. Santiago finished with 92 yards on five catches.

Goodwin was 15 of 20 for 208 yards passing for the Lions, who have lost five straight.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football