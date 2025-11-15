Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
63.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnson scores 25, Hawaii beats Manhattan 86-56

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson’s 25 points helped Hawaii defeat Manhattan 86-56 on Saturday.

Johnson also added 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1). Isaac Finlinson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Yacine Toumi shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Jaspers (2-2) were led by Anthony Isaac, who posted 17 points. Quron Elliott added seven points for Manhattan. Devin Dinkins had six points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.