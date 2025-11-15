Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Vide scores 24 in Loyola Marymount’s 74-63 victory over Troy

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jan Vide scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount beat Troy 74-63 on Friday.

Vide also contributed five assists for the Lions (5-0). Rodney Brown Jr. went 7 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Myron Amey Jr. went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Cooper Campbell led the way for the Trojans (3-1) with 16 points and two steals. Cobi Campbell added 15 points and four assists for Troy. Victor Valdes had 14 points.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 27-25. Vide paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Loyola Marymount pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 46-38 with 14:34 left in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.