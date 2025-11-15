Skip to main content
Williams scores 31 as Montana takes down Cal Poly 90-82

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 31 points led Montana over Cal Poly 90-82 on Friday.

Williams added six assists for the Grizzlies (4-1). Tyler Isaak scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added seven rebounds.

Brooklyn Hicks had 14 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

Peter Bandelj led the Mustangs (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Cayden Ward added 15 points and six rebounds for Cal Poly. Jake Davis had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

