Williams scores 31 as Montana takes down Cal Poly 90-82

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams’ 31 points led Montana over Cal Poly 90-82 on Friday.

Williams added six assists for the Grizzlies (4-1). Tyler Isaak scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added seven rebounds.

Brooklyn Hicks had 14 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

Peter Bandelj led the Mustangs (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Cayden Ward added 15 points and six rebounds for Cal Poly. Jake Davis had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press