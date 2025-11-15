Yates, Diallo double up to send Washington past Washington State 81-69

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Wesley Yates III scored 15 of his 26 points in the first half and Zoom Diallo scored 20 points and Washington beat Washington State 81-69 on Friday night.

Hannes Steinbach contributed 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and reserve Quimari Peterson 10 for the Huskies (2-1).

Reserves Eemeli Yalaho scored 15 points and Ace Glass scored 12 points and Emmanuel Ugbo 11 for the Cougars (1-2).

The Huskies used a 10-2 run to reach their first double-digit lead at 19-9 with 11:38 left before halftime. Washington State rallied and got within 23-21 on a jumpshot by Eemeli Yalaho five minutes later. Washington peeled out again, this time with a 13-4 run in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the half and led 44-30 at intermission.

Washington State drew within eight twice in the final 5 1/2 minutes but never got closer.

It was the 301st meeting of the ninth-most played rivalry in college basketball. Washington leads the all-time series with WSU 190-111.

___

