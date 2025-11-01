Skip to main content
Fagnano throws 3 of his 4 TDs to Bell, Chadwick makes 3 interceptions and UConn beats UAB 38-19

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Fagnano threw three of his four touchdowns to Skyler Bell, Cam Chadwick picked off three passes and UConn rolled to a 38-19 victory over UAB on Saturday.

Fagnano was 23 of 30 for 267 yards, going over 10,000 for his career: three seasons at UConn and four at Maine. He has 22 TD passes this season without an interception.

Fagnano’s TD throws to Bell covered 26, 9 and 39 yards. Bell finished with eight catches for 149 yards. Chadwick’s three interceptions tied a school record held by multiple Huskies.

After the Huskies (6-3) turned the ball over on downs on their first possession, they finished the half with three touchdowns and a field goal for a 24-0 lead.

Ryder Burton was 21 of 30 for 209 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brandon Hawkins Jr. had both a rushing and receiving touchdowns.

The loss was the first for UAB interim head coach Alex Mortensen after a 31-24 win over then No. 22 Memphis two weeks ago. Mortensen took over as interim coach after UAB (3-5) fired Trent Dilfer following a 2-4 start.

___

