Peevy throws 2, rushes for 1 TD as Maine gets by Stony Brook, 28-21

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and added 51 rushing yards and a score as Maine defeated Stony Brook 28-21 on Saturday.

The Black Bears (5-4, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association) out-rushed Stony Brook 204-3 on the day, with Sincere Baines’ 86 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries leading the way.

Stony Brook (4-5, 2-3) scored on a Roland Dempster 1-yard dive with 40 seconds to go to bring them within one score, but Maine pounced on the onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Dempster found paydirt twice in the second half as the Seawolves tried to rally from a 21-point deficit. He notched 48 total yards for the afternoon.

Maine’s defense had five total sacks, with Latrell Couchman getting to Stony Brook quarterback Quinn Boyd twice. Ta’kai Chisolm, Elias Sherman, and Christian Thomas each tallied one sack.

Boyd threw for 299 yards and one touchdown on 33-of-59 passing for Stony Brook.

