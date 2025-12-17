Skip to main content
AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders help No. 10 BYU beat Pacific 93-57

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pacific BYU Basketball

PROVO, Utah (AP) — AJ Dybantsa had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Richie Saunders led No 10 BYU with 24 points, and the Cougars beat Pacific 93-57 on Tuesday night.

Robert Wright III added 22 points for BYU (10-1). Saunders and Wright each had five steals.

Kajus Kublickas scored 14 points for Pacific (8-4). Elias Ralph added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Wright, Dybantsa and Kennard Davis Jr. each scored in the paint to make it 6-0 and the Cougars led throughout. The Tigers missed their first eight field-goal attempts, went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 41-20at the intermission.

Kublickas went 3-4 on 3-pointers and helped Pacific open the second half with a 20-8 spurt that trimmed its deficit to 49-40 with 14 minutes left in the game, but Dybantsa answered with a 3-pointer that sparked an 18-0 run.

Wright scored 16 second-half points.

BYU shot 47% from the field, hit 11 3-pointers and made 24 of 27 from the free-throw line. Pacific missed each of its three free-throw attempts.

Pacific plays at home against Nicholls State on Sunday.

BYU continues its homestand against Abilene Christian on Friday.

By CARSON HILTON
The Associated Press

