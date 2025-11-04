Skip to main content
Tyler Tejada scores 24 as Towson defeats Loyola Maryland 67-56 in opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Tejada’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Loyola Maryland 67-56 on Monday night in a season opener.

Tejada shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson scored 14 points and added five assists. Jack Doumbia had 13 points .

Jacob Theodosiou led the Greyhounds with 13 points and two steals.

Towson was tied with Loyola at the half, 28-28. Tejada had 18 points in the second half to close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

