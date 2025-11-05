Pierre, Jones help No. 9 NC State hang on to beat No. 8 Tennessee 80-77 in opener for both teams

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Khamil Pierre made the go-ahead layup in the final minute and Zamareya Jones hit two key free throws with 1.9 seconds left to help No. 9 N.C. State beat No. 8 Tennessee 80-77 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

Pierre finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds in her first game with the Wolfpack (1-0) after transferring from Vanderbilt. Jones had nine of her 18 points in the final quarter to help N.C. State push through in a top-10 matchup.

Jones’ fourth quarter included a run of seven straight, including a tying 3-pointer with 3:21 left. Tilda Trygger added 19 points and eight rebounds, one being an offensive board that helped the Wolfpack burn late clock and set up Jones’ free throws.

Talaysia Cooper had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Vols (0-1), who had the ball with a final chance to extend the game. But Tennessee had trouble getting the ball inbounds near midcourt, leaving freshman Mia Pauldo to force a desperation heave that wasn’t close to end it.

N.C. State enters this season having finished in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in six of seven years, including winning 59 games the past two seasons and reaching the 2024 Final Four.

Tennessee won 24 games and reached the Sweet 16 in coach Kim Caldwell’s first season. But this game came two days after Caldwell dismissed senior guard Ruby Whitehorn from the team after Whitehorn was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession last week, which had come after a previous suspension tied to an August arrest.

Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games last year and averaged 11.6 points.

Up next

N.C. State: There’s a second straight home-state game against a ranked opponent, coming against No. 18 USC in Charlotte on Sunday.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols return home Friday to host East Tennessee State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer