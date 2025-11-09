Skip to main content
Okorie scores 29, Stanford pulls away from Montana for 91-68 win

By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half and Stanford pulled away for a 91-68 win over Montana on Saturday.

Okorie scored 26, a Stanford record for a freshman debut, in Tuesday’s 89-79 win over Portland State.

The Grizzlies were within seven early in the fourth quarter before Okorie had a three-point play in a 7-0 run to put the Cardinal up by double figures for good. Okorie and Benny Gealer had 3-pointers in a late 12-0 run that pushed the lead to 88-61 with 3:13 left.

Gealer had three 3s and 13 points for the Cardinal (2-0) and AJ Rohosy and Aidan Cammann both added 12.

Money Williams scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies (2-1). Brooklyn Hicks added 13 and Kenyon Aguino and Te’Jon Sawyer both had 12.

Stanford scored the first nine points of the game and led 35-25 at the half on Cameron Grant’s jumper at the buzzer.

Montana opened the second half making eight free throws and then Courtney Anderson knocked down a 3 to bring the Grizzlies within 43-36. Okorie and Williams swapped layups before Okorie and Chisom Okpara combined for the surge that made it 52-38 with 14:34 left.

Stanford has three more home games, including Wednesday against Montana State before meeting Minnesota in a tournament on Thanksgiving for its first Power 4 game.

