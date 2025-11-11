Skip to main content
Parrish scores 22, Presbyterian knocks off Georgia State 63-61

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Carl Parrish scored 22 points and hit the game-winning jumper with two seconds Presbyterian beat Georgia State 63-61 on Monday.

Parrish shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Blue Hose (3-1). Jonah Pierce scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Erik Taylor shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Joah Chappelle led the way for the Panthers (0-3) with 23 points and six rebounds. Anthony Enoh added eight points for Georgia State. Micah Tucker also had six points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

