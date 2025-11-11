Parrish scores 22, Presbyterian knocks off Georgia State 63-61

ATLANTA (AP) — Carl Parrish scored 22 points and hit the game-winning jumper with two seconds Presbyterian beat Georgia State 63-61 on Monday.

Parrish shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Blue Hose (3-1). Jonah Pierce scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Erik Taylor shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Joah Chappelle led the way for the Panthers (0-3) with 23 points and six rebounds. Anthony Enoh added eight points for Georgia State. Micah Tucker also had six points, four assists and two steals.

