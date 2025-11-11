Skip to main content
Moore’s 22 lead Western Kentucky past Eastern Kentucky 87-79

By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore scored 22 points as Western Kentucky beat Eastern Kentucky 87-79 on Monday.

Moore also added six rebounds and three steals for the Hilltoppers (2-0). Grant Newell shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Armelo Boone shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Austin Ball led the Colonels (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Montavious Myrick added 16 points, five assists and two blocks for Eastern Kentucky. Turner Buttry had 14 points.

Western Kentucky entered halftime up 37-36. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 2:42 remaining in the second half on a layup from Moore to make it a 74-72 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

