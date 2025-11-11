Skip to main content
Seton Hall defeats Fairfield 82-59

By AP News

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray’s 13 points helped Seton Hall defeat Fairfield 82-59 on Monday.

Staton-McCray also added four steals for the Pirates (3-0). Najai Hines recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 10 assists and shot 4 of 6 from the floor. Mike Williams III had 10 points.

Braden Sparks finished with 20 points for the Stags (1-2). Nasir Rodriguez added 12 points and Brandon Benjamin put up 11 points.

Seton Hall took the lead with 16:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Adam Clark led the Pirates in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 35-28 at the break. Seton Hall pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Fairfield by 16 points in the final half, as Stephon Payne III led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

