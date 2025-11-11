Skip to main content
Cian Medley scores 19 as Kent State takes down UNC Wilmington 86-77

By AP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Cian Medley scored 19 points as Kent State beat UNC Wilmington 86-77 on Monday night.

Medley added 10 assists for the Golden Flashes (2-1). Quinn Woidke went 6 of 12 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Delrecco Gillespie had 12 points.

The Seahawks (1-1) were led by Nolan Hodge with 21 points. Patrick Wessler added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Greedy Williams pitched in with 15 points and four assists.

Medley’s 3-pointer with 9:27 left in the second half gave Kent State the lead for good at 62-59.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

