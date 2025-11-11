Skip to main content
Jayden Pierre scores 18 points for TCU in 78-65 victory over Lamar

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre scored 18 points for TCU in a 78-65 win over Lamar on Monday night.

David Punch, Xavier Edmonds and Jace Posey each added 12 points for the Horned Frogs (2-1).

TCU took a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game, but Lamar (1-1) responded to trail 39-38 at the half.

Back-to-back steals in the second half turned into baskets by Punch and Pierre to make it 60-56. TCU made eight of their final 10 shots to close out the victory.

Horned Frogs’ head coach Jamie Dixon turned 60, making him 4-0 on games he coaches on his birthday.

Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 to lead the Cardinals. Jayden Barrs added 14 points.

