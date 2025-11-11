Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Walker’s 22 points help North Carolina A&T beat South Carolina State 85-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lureon Walker had 22 points in North Carolina A&T’s 85-62 win against South Carolina State on Monday.

Walker shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Aggies (1-1). K.J. Debrick added a double-double, with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lewis Walker scored 16 points off the bench and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the line.

Owen Bronston Jr. finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (0-3). Florian Tenebay added 11 points.

N.C. A&T took the lead with 13:25 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lureon Walker led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-26 at the break. N.C. A&T extended its lead to 65-36 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Debrick scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.