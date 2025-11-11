Walker’s 22 points help North Carolina A&T beat South Carolina State 85-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lureon Walker had 22 points in North Carolina A&T’s 85-62 win against South Carolina State on Monday.

Walker shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Aggies (1-1). K.J. Debrick added a double-double, with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lewis Walker scored 16 points off the bench and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the line.

Owen Bronston Jr. finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (0-3). Florian Tenebay added 11 points.

N.C. A&T took the lead with 13:25 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lureon Walker led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-26 at the break. N.C. A&T extended its lead to 65-36 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Debrick scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press