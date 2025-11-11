Reneau’s double-double helps Miami top 100 for 2nd straight game, trouncing Stetson 101-62

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Miami beat Stetson 101-62 and on Monday night.

Shelton Henderson and Tru Washington each scored 17 points, reserve Tre Donaldson scored 15 points and distributed 10 assists and Timotej Malovec scored 12 points for Miami (3-0).

Miami shot 56.7% (38 of 67) despite a 34.8% showing from behind the arc (8 of 23). The Hurricanes pocketed 11 steals helping to contribute to the Hatters’ 17 turnovers.

The Hurricanes topped the century mark for the second straight time; a first for the program since 1989. They beat Bethune-Cookman 101-61 on Thursday night.

Ethan Copeland scored 12 points and reserve J.R. Leonard 11 for Stetson (1-2).

Alex Doyle made a 3-pointer with 11:51 before the break to give the Hatters a 17-11 lead. That unleashed a 19-3 Miami run that saw Reneau score 10 points.

Reneau, Henderson, Washington and Donaldson each scored in double figures in the first half to help Miami build a 55-36 lead. They combined for 43 points, with a team-high 12 points from Reneau, and 17 field goals. Stetson was 10 of 27 from the field (37%), with seven of those makes coming from behind the arc.

Miami led by double figures the entire second half.

