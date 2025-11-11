Skip to main content
Wilhelm Breidenbach scores 16 as Grand Canyon downs Northern Illinois 88-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Wilheim Breidenbach led Grand Canyon past Northern Illinois on Monday night with 16 points off of the bench in an 88-59 victory.

Breidenbach shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (2-1). Makaih Williams scored 15 points and added three steals. Jaden Henley scored 14.

The Huskies (1-2) were led by Daemar Kelly with 12 points Hassan Washington added 10 points.

Grand Canyon took the lead with 15:48 left in the first half and did not trail again.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

