Williamson scores 18, Ndefo and Cole have double-doubles to lead Towson over Wilson 101-62

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Dylan Williamson scored 18 points, Chike Ndefo and Jaiden Cole each had a double-double, and Towson beat Wilson 101-62 on Tuesday night.

Williamson shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (2-1). Ndefo finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaiden Cole added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Jalen Pierce finished with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Phoenix. Winston Raford added nine points for Wilson. Jalen Bowie also had eight points and two steals.

The score was 50-26 at halftime, with Williamson racking up 13 points. Towson pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half.

By The Associated Press