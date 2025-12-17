Tyler Lundblade’s 21 points leads Belmont over Evansville 83-78

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade’s 21 points helped Belmont defeat Evansville 83-78 on Tuesday.

Lundblade shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Bruins (11-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Scharnowski added 14 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and added 10 rebounds. Sam Orme had 11 points.

The Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Trent Hundley, who finished with 20 points off the bench. Evansville got 17 points from Leif Moeller. AJ Casey also put up 12 points and three steals.

Belmont went into halftime ahead of Evansville 41-30. Lundblade put up 11 points in the half. Belmont turned a five-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 51-38 lead with 16:04 left in the half. Lundblade scored 10 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press