LeJuan Watts scores 36 points as No. 19 Texas Tech extends nonconference home win streak to 45

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LeJuan Watts scored 36 points on 12-of-13 shooting, JT Toppin scored 23 and No. 19 Texas Tech extended its nonconference home winning streak to 45 games with a 101-90 win over Northern Colorado on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (8-3) never trailed after leading by as many as 14 points, but needed a spurt by Watts in the second half to go ahead for good.

Northern Colorado (9-2) tied the game twice on baskets by Brock Wisne a minute apart in the second half. Wisne, who finished with 29 points, made it 70-all on a fast-break layup with 13:03 left, and after Toppin’s jumper, Wisne made a tying jumper that capped a 19-5 run by the Bears.

The Red Raiders then responded with a 13-4 run in just over three minutes. Christian Anderson hit two foul shots before Watts made two free throws, two jumpers and a 3-pointer. A dunk by Toppin ended the go-ahead spurt.

Anderson had 14 points and six assists. Jaylen Petty also had 14 points, and Donovan Atwell. 10.

Zach Bloch had 17 points and eight assists for the Bears, and Vincent Delano scored 16 points.

Texas Tech hasn’t dropped a nonconference home game since an overtime loss to No. 15 Kentucky in January 2020. Third-year Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland is 22-0 at home in nonconference home games.

Up next

Northern Colorado hosts Denver on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays No. 3 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

