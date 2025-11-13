Fricks scores 34, Marshall takes down Elon 96-89

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks scored 34 points and made seven 3-pointers as Marshall beat Elon 96-89 on Wednesday.

Fricks also had nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Thundering Herd (3-0). Noah Otshudi scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Matt Van Komen had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Marshall went 15 of 32 from distance.

Chandler Cuthrell led the way for the Phoenix (2-1) with 28 points despite going 0 of 8 from 3-point range. Randall Pettus II added 17 points for Elon. Bryson Cokley had 14 points.

Marshall led 45-43 at halftime, with Fricks racking up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press