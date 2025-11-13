Skip to main content
Ralph, Marmolejos score 15, lead Pacific past Long Beach State 69-66

By AP News
By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph and Alexis Marmolejos both scored 15 points as Pacific beat Long Beach State 69-66 on Wednesday.

Ralph had nine rebounds for the Tigers (2-1). Marmolejos added seven rebounds.

The Beach (0-3) were led in scoring by Gavin Sykes, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Lewis added 14 points for Long Beach State. Shaquil Bender also had 13 points and two steals.

Clayton scored nine points in the first half and Pacific went into the break trailing 30-25. Pacific pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-54 with 4:02 left in the half. Ralph scored 10 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Pacific is a Saturday matchup with CSU Fullerton on the road, and Long Beach State hosts Illinois State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

