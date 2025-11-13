Maldonado puts up 26 in Seattle U’s 94-67 win over Eastern Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 26 points as Seattle U beat Eastern Washington 94-67 on Wednesday.

Maldonado shot 10 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (2-1). Junseok Yeo added 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and also had five rebounds. Austin Maurer went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Johnny Radford finished with 13 points for the Eagles (0-4). Isaiah Moses added 12 points for Eastern Washington.

Up next

Seattle U next plays Saturday against Idaho State at home, and Eastern Washington will host Eastern Oregon on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

