Maldonado puts up 26 in Seattle U’s 94-67 win over Eastern Washington

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 26 points as Seattle U beat Eastern Washington 94-67 on Wednesday.

Maldonado shot 10 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (2-1). Junseok Yeo added 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and also had five rebounds. Austin Maurer went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Johnny Radford finished with 13 points for the Eagles (0-4). Isaiah Moses added 12 points for Eastern Washington.

Up next

Seattle U next plays Saturday against Idaho State at home, and Eastern Washington will host Eastern Oregon on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

