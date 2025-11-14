Freshman Addi Mack shines for No. 9 Maryland with 15 points in an 88-70 victory over Towson

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Addi Mack had 15 points and six assists to help No. 9 Maryland to an 88-70 win over Towson on Thursday night.

Maryland (4-0) lost starting guard Lea Bartelme in the second quarter to an apparent leg injury, but Kaylene Smikle returned to the lineup for the first time this season following her own leg problems.

Towson (2-2) was the fourth straight local team the Terrapins have played to start the season. They also beat Loyola, Maryland-Baltimore County and Georgetown. Towson is coached by Laura Harper, who played at Maryland under current Terps coach Brenda Frese.

Harper was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2006 Final Four, when Maryland won the national title.

Bartelme, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Slovenia, crumpled to the ground in the second quarter while driving toward the basket. She had to be helped off, unable to put weight on her left leg.

Mack, also a freshman, may now have a bigger role if Bartelme misses significant time. The 5-9 Mack scored 23 points in a comeback win over Georgetown, and she followed that up by shooting 7 for 13 against Towson.

Maryland shot 58% from the field in the first half and led 51-23 at halftime.

India Johnston scored 23 points for the Tigers and Thalia Shepard added 20.

Smikle finished with 13 points, and Oluchi Okananwa had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins.

Up next

Towson: Hosts Coppin State on Sunday.

Maryland: Hosts Princeton on Sunday.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer