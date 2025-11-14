Skip to main content
Coffee’s 20 lead Grambling past Southern Miss 75-70

By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III’s 20 points helped Grambling defeat Southern Miss 75-70 on Thursday.

Coffee added eight assists and four steals for the Tigers (3-1). Jamil Muttilib scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Randarius Jones shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Isaac Tavares finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six steals for the Golden Eagles (1-3). Tylik Weeks added 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

