Blums, Coval score 16 each off the bench, Davidson knocks off Citadel 79-63

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Roberts Blums and Nick Coval came off the bench to score 16 points each to lead Davidson over Citadel 79-63 on Thursday.

Blums had five rebounds for the Wildcats (7-1). Coval scored shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Josh Scovens shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points. Sam Brown scored 10 points.

The Bulldogs (2-7) were led by Christian Moore and Gabe Hernandez who scored 10 points each..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

