Lee and Booker lead No. 2 Texas past No. 11 North Carolina 79-64 in ACC-SEC challenge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lee scored a career-best 22 points, Madison Booker added 18 and No. 2 Texas beat No. 11 North Carolina 79-64 on Thursday night in the ACC-SEC challenge.

Texas (9-0) has won 31 straight home games, this one largely by outscoring North Carolina (8-2) 47-25 in the middle two quarters. Texas led by 24 late in the game.

Lee helped Texas pull away in the second half by stealing two passes and converting them into fast-break layups. Booker hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Kyla Oldacre had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns, and Justice Carlton scored 11 points. Rori Harmon had eight assists and three of Texas’ 11 steals.

Elina Aarnisalo led North Carolina with 17 points. Indya Nivar scored 16.

North Carolina outshot Texas 47% to 46%, but the Tar Heels committed 20 turnovers that the Longhorns turned into 24 points.

The Tar Heels came in averaging nine 3-pointers a game, but shot just 2 for 11 against Texas.

Texas has been without rotation players Aaliyah Crump (foot), Bryanna Preston (ankle) and Ashton Judd (knee) for its last four games. Judd has yet to appear in a game after transferring from Missouri.

The Longhorns had difficulty guarding North Carolina at the start of the game. The Tar Heels hit 10 of 13 from the field in the first quarter, outscoring the Longhorns 16-4 in the paint and taking a 21-16 lead.

The Longhorns pushed back in the second quarter with characteristic rugged defense while driving inside, getting to the free throw line and outscoring North Carolina 23-10. Oldacre scored 10.

Texas dominated the third quarter as well, 24-15, with Carlton scoring 10.

North Carolina hosts Boston University on Sunday. Texas hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

