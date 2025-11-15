Sevilla’s 20 help UC Davis knock off Sacramento State 77-73

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla had 20 points in UC Davis’ 77-73 victory over Sacramento State on Friday.

Sevilla shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (3-1). Nils Cooper added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had three steals. Omer Suljanovic shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Hornets (2-2) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Cherry, who finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Prophet Johnson added 20 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Sacramento State. Mikey Williams also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press