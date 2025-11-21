Kugel, Fulks, Stillwell lead UCF to 77-67 win over Pitt

Skip to main content
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks scored 18 points each, Jamichael Stillwell had 12 points and 11 rebounds and UCF defeated Pittsburgh 77-67 on Thursday night for its fourth straight win.

Kugel was 8 of 14 from the floor and Fulks 7 of 12, making all three of his 3-pointers. Fulks’ fellow Milwaukee transfer Stillwell posted his second double-double this season. He had 16 last season.

Leading by two, USF (5-1) kicked off the second half with a 15-3 run including six points from John Bol to go up by 14. Pitt (4-2) got within seven with 2:14 remaining but Kugel scored on a fast-break and Fulks added a spinning floater in the paint.

Cameron Corhen had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Damarco Minor, with four 3-pointers, and Barry Dunning Jr. added 14 points each.

UCF shot 52% to 39% for Pitt with the Panthers making up for some of that by going 18 of 21 at the line.

Fulks’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave UCF a 38-36 halftime lead. Dunning scored six straight points in an 8-0 run to give Pitt a 34-29 lead with three minutes left in the half before the Knights finished on a 9-2 run. Corhen had 15 points for Pitt and Kugel 10 for UCF.

Pitt is home against Quinnipiac on Sunday.

UCF will also play Quinnipiac at home on Tuesday.

