Yaphet Moundi scores 21 to help San Jose State beat Southern 80-66

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Yaphet Moundi’s 21 points helped San Jose State defeat Southern 80-66 on Friday night.

Moundi added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (2-3). Jermaine Washington scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Colby Garland shot 5 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Michael Jacobs finished with 24 points, four assists and four steals for the Jaguars (2-4). Terrance Dixon Jr. added 10 points for Southern. Damariee Jones had eight points and three blocks.

San Jose State took the lead for good with 12:13 left in the first half. The score was 42-35 at halftime, with Moundi racking up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

