Copeland’s 25 help Stetson knock off VMI 99-80

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland scored 25 points as Stetson beat VMI 99-80 on Saturday as part of the ASUN/SoCon Challenge.

Copeland had six assists for the Hatters (3-3). Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 24 points and added eight rebounds. Alex Doyle shot 7 for 12, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 21 points.

The Keydets (3-4) were led in scoring by TJ Johnson, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. VMI also got 15 points from Walker Andrews. AJ Clark also recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press