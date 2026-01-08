Johnston scores 24, Richmond downs Saint Bonaventure 89-80

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Will Johnston scored 24 points as Richmond beat Saint Bonaventure 89-80 on Wednesday.

Johnston shot 6 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Spiders (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Lopez scored 19 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line. Aiden Argabright shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Darryl Simmons II led the way for the Bonnies (11-4, 0-2) with 18 points. Dasonte Bowen added 15 points and four assists for Saint Bonaventure. Frank Mitchell also recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Richmond took the lead with 13:30 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lopez led with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-37 at the break. Johnston’s 24-point second half helped Richmond close out the nine-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.