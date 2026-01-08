Parham, Gold lead Marquette past Xavier 66-65

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Royce Parham led Marquette with 14 points and Ben Gold secured the victory with a dunk with 46 seconds left as the Golden Eagles took down Xavier 66-65 on Wednesday.

Parham also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 Big East Conference). Chase Ross added 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Gold finished with 10 points and the win broke a six-game skid for the Golden Eagles.

Malik Messina-Moore led the Musketeers (9-7, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and five steals. Xavier also got 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Tre Carroll. Roddie Anderson III also put up 10 points.

Marquette went into halftime leading Xavier 37-27. Parham put up eight points in the half. Nigel James Jr. scored eight points in the second half for Marquette.

