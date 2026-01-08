Skip to main content
No. 13 TCU women scored last 9 points to beat Oklahoma State 69-61

By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 20 points, and No. 13 TCU scored the last nine points to beat Oklahoma State 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Marta Suarez scored six of her 11 points and Maddie Scherr added all six of her points with a pair of 3s in the final period as TCU shot 64%, and held Oklahoma State scoreless for the final seven minutes.

Clara Silva added 12 points and seven rebounds for TCU (15-1, 3-1 Big 12), which rebounded from an 87-77 loss in overtime against Utah on Saturday night.

Jadyn Wooten scored 25 points and Stailee Heard added 23 for Oklahoma State (13-4, 2-2). Heard made a pair of free throws to give the Cowgirls their last lead, 61-60, with 6:59 left.

TCU shot 52% overall and made 9 of 18 of its 3-pointers, while Oklahoma State was just 4 of 22 from distance. The teams entered averaging a combined 20.8 3-pointers per game. The Cowgirls had converted 10-or-more attempts from distance eight times.

