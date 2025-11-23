Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wichita State defeats Milwaukee 75-58

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 24 points in Wichita State’s 75-58 win against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Giles shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (4-1). TJ Williams scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 from the foul line and grabbed eight rebounds. Karon Boyd shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (2-4) were led by Danilo Jovanovich, who posted 12 points. Seth Hubbard added 10 points, five assists and two steals for Milwaukee. Amar Augillard had nine points.

Williams scored nine points in the first half and Wichita State went into halftime trailing 30-28. Giles’ 18-point second half helped Wichita State finish off the 17-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.