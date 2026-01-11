Skip to main content
Oweh scores 22, Moreno adds 17 to help Kentucky beat Mississippi State 92-68

By AP News
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting and had five of Kentucky’s season-high 14 steals to help the Wildcats rally from a 12-point deficit and beat Mississippi State 92-68 on Saturday night.

Malachi Moreno made 8 of 10 from the field and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for Kentucky (10-6, 1-2 SEC). Denzel Aberdeen added 16 points and Kam Williams scored 14 points.

Mississippi State (10-6, 2-1) had its six-game win streak snapped. Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Achor Achor had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Epps also scored 13 points but was 4-of-12 shooting, 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Achor made a jumper and Hubbard followed with a layup to open the second half and cut the deficit to a point, but it was all Kentucky from there.

The Wildcats scored 27 points off 15 Mississippi State turnovers.

Epps hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a 12-point lead 5 1/2 minutes into the game.

Mississippi State shot 57% in the first half, but Kentucky had a 12-4 advantage in points off turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs 10-2 in second-chance points to take a 44-39 lead into the intermission.

Projected lottery pick Jayden Quaintance (knee swelling) did not play for the Wildcats. Jaland Lowe and Jamarion Davis-Fleming (apparent ankle injury) each left the game and did not return. Lowe, a junior guard, stripped the ball from Hubbard less than three minutes into the game, but immediately grabbed at his right shoulder, which Lowe first injured during the Kentucky’s Blue-White game on Oct. 17 and it has been re-aggravated multiple times.

Kentucky leads the series with the Bulldogs 104-21, 52-5 at home.

Kentucky: Visits LSU on Wednesday.

Mississippi State: Hosts No. 13 Alabama on Tuesday.

