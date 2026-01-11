Junjie Wang scores 27 to lead San Francisco to 80-60 victory over Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Junjie Wang’s 27 points helped San Francisco defeat Pepperdine 80-60 on Saturday night.

Wang also had five rebounds for the Dons (12-7, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Tyrone Riley IV scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. David Fuchs totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Styles Phipps led the way for the Waves (5-14, 0-6) with 18 points and nine rebounds. David Mager had 13 points and Danilo Dozic scored 11 in a sixth straight loss.

San Francisco took the lead with 12:56 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Wang led the team in scoring with 11 points for a 32-21 advantage at the break. San Francisco pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 21 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press