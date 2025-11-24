Lewis puts up 13, Brown downs Maine 58-53

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 13 points helped Brown defeat Maine 58-53 on Sunday.

Lewis shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bears (2-5). N’famara Dabo scored 11 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Isaiah Langham went 4 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

TJ Biel led the way for the Black Bears (0-6) with 12 points, three steals and two blocks. Maine also got 11 points from Ryan Mabrey. Bashir N’Galang also had seven points and four assists. The loss is the sixth straight for the Black Bears.

Brown led by 10 points at halftime. The lead was 54-46 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining but did not score again until eight seconds were left in the game. Jeremiah Jenkins made two free throws at eight seconds and David Rochester hit two more with three seconds remaining.

