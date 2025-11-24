Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Hobin scores 27 as Air Force knocks off IU Indianapolis 98-85

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Hobin scored 27 points as Air Force beat IU Indianapolis 98-85 on Sunday.

Hobin shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (3-4). Caleb Walker added 21 points while finishing 10 of 12 from the floor while they also had six rebounds. Eli Robinson finished 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Kyler D’Augustino led the way for the Jaguars (2-6) with 20 points and four assists. IU Indianapolis also got 17 points from Kameron Tinsley. Matt Compas also had 16 points.

Air Force pulled off the victory after a 12-2 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 82-73 with 6:26 left in the half. Walker scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.