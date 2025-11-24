Hobin scores 27 as Air Force knocks off IU Indianapolis 98-85

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Hobin scored 27 points as Air Force beat IU Indianapolis 98-85 on Sunday.

Hobin shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (3-4). Caleb Walker added 21 points while finishing 10 of 12 from the floor while they also had six rebounds. Eli Robinson finished 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Kyler D’Augustino led the way for the Jaguars (2-6) with 20 points and four assists. IU Indianapolis also got 17 points from Kameron Tinsley. Matt Compas also had 16 points.

Air Force pulled off the victory after a 12-2 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 82-73 with 6:26 left in the half. Walker scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press