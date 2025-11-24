Skip to main content
Ciera Toomey scores 19, Nyla Brooks adds 18 as No. 14 North Carolina women beat UNCG 94-48

By AP News

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ciera Toomey scored a career-high 19 points, freshman Nyla Brooks added a season-high 18, and No. 14 North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 94-48 on Sunday.

Toomey made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brooks hit three 3-pointers and was 7-of-7 shooting. Elina Aarnisalo and Taliyah Henderson scored 13 apiece for the Tar Heels and Indya Nivar had 10 points.

North Carolina (5-1) never trailed and used a 21-3 run in the first quarter to blow the game open. UNCG made 3 of 13 from the field and committed six turnovers as the Tar Heels took a 23-8 lead into the second period.

UNC shot 66% (39 of 59) from the field, made 12 of 20 (60%) from 3-point range, and scored 40 points off 23 Spartans turnovers.

Jeni Levine hit three 3s and led UNC Greensboro (2-4) with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Makiah Asidanya added 10 points.

The Tar Heels have won 15 straight against UNC Greensboro.

Up next

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans play Wednesday at North Carolina Central.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels take on South Dakota State at the Cancun Challenge on Thursday.

